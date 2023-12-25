It's not the North Pole; it's River Ridge, Louisiana

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) — All it took was just one text.

That’s it.

In a River Ridge neighborhood, one text got everybody on one street on board.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has the story of the text that filled the neighborhood with look-a-like, eight-foot, inflatable Santas.

They’re standing in almost every yard.

And they’ll be there into the new year.

They’re inspiring a name change too.

The neighbors hope to change the name of their street from Hyde Place to Santa Circle.

For the holidays.

And for every day.

