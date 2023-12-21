December 21 through December 30 at the Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the festival for the holidays.

It’s NOLA ChristmasFest.

And it’s been the address for families to spend a moment making memories for the last ten years now.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is your tour guide to ChristmasFest.

It’s open from Dec.21 through Dec. 30 at the Convention Center.

