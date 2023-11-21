NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With Thanksgiving two days away, officials with the New Orleans Fire Department are reminding people to practice fire safety while cooking and celebrating.

According to the NOFD and the National Fire Protection Association, “Thanksgiving ranks as the number one day of the year when home cooking fires occur.”

Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the NOFD offered the following fire safety tips:

Use turkey fryers outdoors at a safe distance from buildings or materials that can burn.

Never use a turkey fryer on a wooden deck or in a garage.

Make sure fryers are on a flat surface.

Don’t leave the fryer unattended.

Don’t let children or pets near the fryer while it’s in use.

Don’t overfill the fryer.

Use insulated potholders or oven mitts when handling the pot or lid handles.

Make sure your turkey is thawed and be cautious of marinades.

Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby.

Don’t leave pots unattended.

Keep children and pets out of the kitchen while cooking.

Keep towels and oven mitts a safe distance away from open flames.

Make sure all smoke detectors are working.

Call the fire department if a fire does happen.

For more information, visit the New Orleans Fire Department website.

