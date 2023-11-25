NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As New Orleanians get into the holiday spirit, city officials are reminding residents of its Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

According to city officials, the more than 25-year-old program contributes to the restoration of the Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge.

They said the recycled trees help build habitats for birds, crabs, crawfish and shrimp while keeping the trees from being placed in landfills.

“Recycling and placing these trees along our eroding coastline to help rebuild our wetlands will assist in the effort to protect our great city and state for generations to come,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

City officials said the Office of Resilience and Sustainability works with the Department of Sanitation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Louisiana National Guard to coordinate the program.

Residents can get involved by placing their trees on their curbs to be collected from Jan. 8, 2024, to Jan. 12, 2024. To be accepted, trees cannot be decorated or flocked.

City officials said that once the trees are collected, they will be “be sorted, bundled and airlifted by helicopter and dropped in targeted sections of the Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge.”

