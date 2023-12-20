NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The holidays are a time for sequins and sparkles for women, but what about men?

That’s what New Orleans men’s clothing store Rubenstein’s specializes in.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez goes shopping to see the best holiday looks for men this season!

For 100 years, Rubenstein’s has been dressing men, making them look sharp, and the holidays are the best time for men to get all decked out.

“A well-dressed man is comfortable in what he’s wearing,” said the Owner of Rubenstein’s Kenny Rubenstein.

Rubenstein said this holiday season, there are a variety of looks that will make you feel confident but also make you look like a sharp-dressed man at any holiday party.

“You can go dressy, or wear a sports coat and tie, or change up that same outfit. There are different ways you can dress,” he said.

Rubenstein’s offers free one-on-one style sessions where a stylist will take your measurements and make recommendations, and there is no pressure to purchase what you try on.

Rubenstein’s also offers free valet parking.

