NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the season of giving, and instead of stealing Christmas toys, the Grinch spent the day spreading holiday cheer at a New Orleans business owner’s eighth annual toy giveaway.

“This really uplifts my whole spirit. Really just makes my day. A lot of my friends own businesses in the community. We all come together and make this happen for our community and the kids,” says organizer and owner of Flawless Hair Studio Allen Pazon.

Pazon says this event is a way for families to get gifts for their children.

“Very humbling and overwhelming of course. It takes a lot to get this done but it’s worth it all in the end. To see the smiles on the kids’ faces, see them enjoy themselves, and see our community come together,” says Pazon.

One of those partnering with the event says it’s always filled with love as everyone finds it in their heart to give back.

“It gave the community hope. It lets them know there are people around who care about them. Care about the small ones, grow up, and have the things that they want. Sometimes as parents, we can’t afford we can’t really afford to do things we want to do but we have people like Tater who come out and say we got you,” says Keyala Marshall.

With the help of sponsors and friends, Pazon wants to continue to make it his mission to help those in need and bring some holiday cheer every year.

“You can count on it. Every year we are going to do this. God definitely put it in my spirit to make it happen and as long as he does that, I am going to keep committing to it,” says Pazon.

