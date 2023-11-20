NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new Uptown restaurant that recently moved into the neighborhood is showing they are good neighbors by feeding folks from local nursing homes for Thanksgiving.

Like a good neighbor, ‘Medium Rare’ is there.

“We’re super excited to have everyone as a guest and provide everyone with whatever we can. We want to make them feel at home,” said Molly Mann with Medium Rare.

This new restaurant is doing something heartfelt and rare. They are opening their doors and feeding older adults for free from Flint Goodridge Apartments and St. Margaret’s Daughter’s Home.

“Thanksgiving is about food for elderly people in isolation who can’t go out to get food. This is a big day in their hearts and minds,” said Medium Rare Co-Owner Thomas Gregg.

They want these folks to get a good holiday experience at a real restaurant, something many of them haven’t been able to do for quite some time.

“To come out and be around other people, we want them to not feel forgotten,” Gregg said.

Medium Rare is already proving it’s not your typical restaurant.

“We serve just a prix fixe menu item. All we do is steak and fries. It is a French bistro concept,” Gregg said.

Medium Rare is committed to doing good in the community even after Thanksgiving ends. Starting next year, there will be a program in New Orleans that they are starting called “Feed the Fridge.”

“To feed those who have food insecurity in our area. We will set up fridges around New Orleans. We want to stand by our commitment to be part of the neighborhood,” he said.

They will be providing meals on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Medium Rare is located at 5538 Magazine St.

