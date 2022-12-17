NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we move closer to Christmas Luna Fete is lighting the way with their free annual light installation this weekend.

Luna Fete kicked off Thursday (Dec. 15th) and will continue until Sunday night (Dec. 18) from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Guests will be given the chance to gather around the Convention Center to enjoy 7.5 acres of an immersive light-based art installation surrounded by an art market, live music, food and drinks.

For details and a map of where to find installations, click here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.