NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Children’s Museum will ring in the new year during its annual Noon Year’s Eve event on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Museum staff said the celebration features holiday activities, live music and games, face-painting, dancing and more.

Guests will ring in the new year at 12 p.m. with an explosion of confetti and bubbles. There will also be an opportunity to make your own noisemaker and a festive New Year’s Eve hat.

“Our Noon Year’s Eve countdown is an excellent time for families and friends to come together in celebration. What better place than New Orleans and Louisiana Children’s Museum to do that! We are also pleased to expand this year’s special event to even more families by offering reduced admission to families receiving SNAP or WIC benefits through our Museums for All program.,” says Louisiana Children’s Museum Chief Executive Officer Tifferney White.

The ticket price for museum members is $14 per person, $24 per person for non-members and $8 per person for Museums for All. Tickets and more information about the event can be found online.

