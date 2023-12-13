NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Only a few more sleeps until a visit from Santa.

What to do until he makes his highly anticipated appearance? How about attend one of the many events happening around Louisiana throughout the month of December.

WGNO has a list of events for families to dress up in their holiday best or matching pajamas and attend.

December in Orleans Parish

NOLA Christmas Fest — Dec. 21 to Dec. 30 Earnest N. Morial Convention Center Purchase tickets on the Universe website.

Riverwalk Outlets Magical Christmas Arts & Craft Show — Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Spanish Plaza — 2 Canal St.

Riverwalk Holiday Sip and Shop — Dec. 5, 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Riverwalk Outlets — 500 Port of New Orleans Place

Christmas Louisiana Day — Dec. 13, 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Holidays at The Roosevelt New Orleans 130 Roosevelt Way



December in Jefferson Parish

Christmas at Lafreniere Park — Dec. 1 to 30 Lafreniere Park — 3000 Downs Blvd.

A Christmas Story the Musical — Dec. 1 to 17 Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts — 325 Minor St.

Kenner’s Magical Christmas Village — Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m. Heritage Hall — 303 Williams Blvd.



December in Tangipahoa Parish

Santa Claus visit — Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hammond Memorial Design — 43216 South Airport Road

The Grinch at Don’s Seafood — Dec. 16, 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dons Seafood — 1915 South Morrison Blvd.

Holly Jolly Jamboree — Dec. 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

December in Plaquemines Parish

Community Tree Lighting at Port Sulphur Government Building — Dec. 13, 6 p.m. YMCA Port Sulphur — 278 Civic Drive



December in St. Tammany Parish

Christmas in the Country 2023 — Dec. 16 to Dec. 23 Every Saturday until Christmas Lee Lane and throughout Historic Downtown Covington



Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts