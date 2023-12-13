NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Only a few more sleeps until a visit from Santa.
What to do until he makes his highly anticipated appearance? How about attend one of the many events happening around Louisiana throughout the month of December.
WGNO has a list of events for families to dress up in their holiday best or matching pajamas and attend.
December in Orleans Parish
- NOLA Christmas Fest — Dec. 21 to Dec. 30
- Earnest N. Morial Convention Center
- Purchase tickets on the Universe website.
- Riverwalk Outlets Magical Christmas Arts & Craft Show — Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Spanish Plaza — 2 Canal St.
- Riverwalk Holiday Sip and Shop — Dec. 5, 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Riverwalk Outlets — 500 Port of New Orleans Place
- Christmas Louisiana Day — Dec. 13, 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Holidays at The Roosevelt New Orleans
- 130 Roosevelt Way
December in Jefferson Parish
- Christmas at Lafreniere Park — Dec. 1 to 30
- Lafreniere Park — 3000 Downs Blvd.
- A Christmas Story the Musical — Dec. 1 to 17
- Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts — 325 Minor St.
- Kenner’s Magical Christmas Village — Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m.
- Heritage Hall — 303 Williams Blvd.
December in Tangipahoa Parish
- Santa Claus visit — Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hammond Memorial Design — 43216 South Airport Road
- The Grinch at Don’s Seafood — Dec. 16, 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dons Seafood — 1915 South Morrison Blvd.
- Holly Jolly Jamboree — Dec. 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
December in Plaquemines Parish
- Community Tree Lighting at Port Sulphur Government Building — Dec. 13, 6 p.m.
- YMCA Port Sulphur — 278 Civic Drive
December in St. Tammany Parish
- Christmas in the Country 2023 — Dec. 16 to Dec. 23
- Every Saturday until Christmas
- Lee Lane and throughout Historic Downtown Covington
