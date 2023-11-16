NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Jingle on the Boulevard Parade will return to the New Orleans East community for its 5th year this holiday season.

Event organizers said the parade will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The parade route will run as follows:

Line up at Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road

From Crowder Boulevard to Hayne Boulevard

From Hayne Boulevard to Read Boulevard

From Read Boulevard to Lake Forest Boulevard

Ends at Lake Forest Plaza site

According to organizers, the parade was established to bring family fun to the community.

More information about the event can be found on the parade’s website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts