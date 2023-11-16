NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Jingle on the Boulevard Parade will return to the New Orleans East community for its 5th year this holiday season.
Event organizers said the parade will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.
The parade route will run as follows:
- Line up at Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road
- From Crowder Boulevard to Hayne Boulevard
- From Hayne Boulevard to Read Boulevard
- From Read Boulevard to Lake Forest Boulevard
- Ends at Lake Forest Plaza site
According to organizers, the parade was established to bring family fun to the community.
More information about the event can be found on the parade’s website.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Jingle on the Boulevard Parade to return to New Orleans East for 5th year
- Man found guilty of fatally shooting New Orleans teen in 2021
- Former New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board employee sentenced for theft scheme
- Santos won’t run for reelection in 2024
- Beware $2,500 offer to release cockroaches in your home: Officials