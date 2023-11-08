Christmas Chili Cook-Off Saturday, November 11 from 11 am to 3 pm

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — It’s good cooking for a good cause.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has the right recipe.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is with a team of chili cooks getting ready for Saturday, November 11.

It’s a way to make money for families for Christmas

The location is the Aycock Barn at 409 Aycock St. in Old Arabi.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts