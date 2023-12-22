NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The next few days are expected to be major travel days at MSY with travelers leaving New Orleans, and travelers visiting New Orleans. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes a look at how holiday travel is going so far.

According to AAA, travel is expected to be up 2 percent this holiday season, still not as high as it was in 2019, but more travelers are expected this year than last year.

Many travelers say they are prepared for whatever comes their way this year, especially after last year when it was a traveling nightmare for many travelers when Southwest Airlines had a meltdown with flight delays, and cancellations. Over 2-million travelers were left stranded.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.