NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The annual Holiday in the Park event is returning to Joe W. Brown Park in New Orleans East for a fourth year.

Officials with the New Orleans Recreation and Development Commission made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

They said the family-friendly event will include lights, music, a drive-through experience and a walk-through adventure.

NORD officials said attendees participating in the walk-through will be able to explore the park and enjoy a variety of concessions.

At the event, children can drop off letters to Santa at the Joe W. Brown Gym.

NORD officials said the event will run until Jan. 2, 2024, at the Joe W. Brown Park at 5601 Read Blvd. It will start at dusk and end at 9 p.m.

