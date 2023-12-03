WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the holidays in full swing, the Twin Cities held several Christmas events, including a Christmas Fireworks on the River.

The Christmas on the River Festival kicked off on Trenton Street at 3 p.m. with food trucks, a 5k walk/run, all-day shopping, and live music.

“It was such a great environment. So much fun. We are so excited,” one attendee Trystin Beasley said.

Thousands of people across the Arklamiss lined the streets to make way for the Kiwanis Christmas Parade, Christmas floats, bands, dancers, and more.

“That was so much fun. We caught all the candy. It’s Christmas time,” another attendee, Kaden Hutton said.

“This is the best time ever,” Brooklyn said.

“I’m having one hundred percent fun,” Chloe said.

“I like the dancers and all the floats,” Tacorria said.

“It feels good. It feels like the Christmas spirit is thriving. All the people here bring the community together. It’s a great feeling of comradery,” another attendee, Noah Blayden Evans.

“I really like the parade. I like that they do it every year because the atmosphere feels amazing. It brings everyone together. It feels really good to be out here,” Joel Sanchez said.

But it was the Christmas on the river fireworks that gave residents another season to smile.

