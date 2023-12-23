NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The holidays have arrived in Greater New Orleans, and local law enforcement agencies want to make sure residents get home safely after festive celebrations.

While making your holiday plans, officials with the St. Tammany Parish and St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s offices are reminding residents of their efforts to curb impaired driving throughout the season.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said his office is participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign and is increasing patrols to “target impaired drivers.”

Smith said the STPSO is also offering free rides home to people in St. Tammany Parish who cannot get a sober ride home.

“If you know you’re going to be drinking alcohol, have a plan. Get a designated driver, call a cab or arrange for a lift from a rideshare company. If you have exhausted all resources and cannot find a way to get home, call the STPSO. We will provide you a safe ride home,” Smith said.

STPSO officials said those who don’t live in the parish can still contact deputies who will work with them to find a safe way to get home.

St. Tammany Parish residents looking to use the service can call (985)-898-2338 through New Year’s Day.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is also offering parish residents free rides home this holiday season.

Champagne said anyone who consumed alcohol and needs a safe ride home in St. Charles Parish can call (985)-783-6807 through New Year’s Day.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is also bringing back its “Holiday Ride Home” program, where parish residents can call the sheriff’s office at (504)-271-2501 for a free, no questions asked ride home through Jan. 2.

