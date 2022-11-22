NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The time has come to flip the switch and light this year’s holiday lights in downtown New Orleans, starting with the Christmas tree at Canal Place.

Santa Claus, city officials, and downtown business leaders are welcoming the public to join in the festivities. The night begins with beautiful music from a choir ahead of the lighting ceremony.

The public can take pictures with elves, sugar plums, and even the big man himself, Santa Claus. He and Mayor LaToya Cantrell will flip the switch signifying the start of the season.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.