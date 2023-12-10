UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lake D’arbonne State Park kicked off the holiday spirit with a Christmas in the State Park on Saturday, December 9th.

The 3rd Annual event brought thousands of residents to experience the drive-thru Winter Wonderland Christmas lights.

Member of the VFW 5442, Mike Reeves, said he is glad to spend this moment with his family.

“It’s always special for family and friends to come around. We’ll have our family here at Christmas.”

Board member of the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce Charlie Ellison says the event is expected to attract over nine thousand spectators.

“We invite people to come out as many as you can get in your car. It’s $10. It’s one of the best $10 you will spend all year, and it’s a great way to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Residents took a stroll through the park to witness over 65 campers all decorated. At the end of the trail, residents enjoyed live entertainment from several local artists, including a church choir from Zion Hill Baptist Church.

“We have been practicing for a while now. We are so ready for it. I’m so happy. I really like Christmas,” member of the church Holden said.

“I’m very excited. This means so much to me because this is my church family, and we are all going to sing together now,” added another member, Gabriella.

But the night couldn’t end without a special guest, Santa.

“It was great. I feel like it’s not just about the present. It’s about Jesus’ birthday,” one attendee, Brantley said.

Christmas in the State Park will be open from 5:30pm to 9pm on December 10,14,15 and 16.

