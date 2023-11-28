JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish’s 37th annual Christmas in the Park will officially kick off on Friday, Dec. 1 in Lafreniere Park.

Parish officials said the attraction features over 100 million LED lights, holiday decor and artificial snow. There will also be displays with themes like Star Wars, Marvel and D.C. Comics, Minions, Disney Princesses, a pirate ship and more.

Kids will be able to watch elves creating toys at Santa’s Express Mail Center. Additionally, Santa, Rudolph, Frosty and the Grinch will make special appearances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Guests can take a walking or driving tour. The admission price is $10 per vehicle in advance or $15 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased on the park’s website. Cash won’t be accepted at the gate.

The event will be held every night from Dec. 1 through Dec. 30. It will be open from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The park will close on Christmas Day and reopen on the following day.

Parish officials said vehicles will only be able to enter from West Napoleon Avenue.

