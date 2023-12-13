NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Children at Children’s Hospital got a holiday treat from the staff from Ralph Brennan’s Red Fish Grill and the Royal Sonesta on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The children had the opportunity to make gingerbread houses with some of New Orleans’ top chefs. The restaurant staff assisted the children with building the perfect house.

“It really is a special time during the holidays. We have a lot of volunteers who look forward to this event more than anything else that we do throughout the year to be honest with you,” said Red Fish Grill General Manager Adam Rahn.

“Giving kids the opportunity to feel like kids is what our child life program, the space we’re standing in here, is all about. So, having visiting groups come to the hospital to create those moments is something that we’re doing every week. During the holiday season, it’s extra special,” said Senior Director of Marketing for Children’s Hospital Kristen Robinson.

The festivities continued with a pajama party hosted by the Royal Sonesta and pictures with Santa.

The fun wrapped up with a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”

