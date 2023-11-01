NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Celebration in the Oaks is returning to New Orleans City Park for the 2023 holiday season.

Representatives for the City Park Conservancy said the event is the park’s biggest fundraiser and brings more than 135,000 visitors each year.

Attendees can expect to see the park’s live oak trees wrapped in more than one million twinkling lights and hundreds of displays.

Organizers said this year’s event will include more light displays, new exhibits, two driving tours, a walking tour with access to the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, bike nights, holiday-themed Storyland, miniature golf at City Putt and more.

Among the light displays will be LED dinosaurs, flamingos and a pirate ship.

Organizers said guests can also view the “Botanical Garden Dripping Tree, Poinsettia Tree, Historic Train Garden and ‘Cajun Night Before Christmas’ and the return of the animated ’12 Yats of Christmas.'”

They said new features of this year’s event include a skip-the-line-style “Oaks Dasher Pass” for those taking a driving tour and an “Enchanted Engagement Raffle.”

Celebration in the Oaks will take place in New Orleans City Park from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. For more information, visit the Celebration in the Oaks website.

