METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Metairie businesswoman has seen plenty of struggles this past year, but she’s turned her pain into something positive.

She started a toy drive to bring joy to children in need this holiday season.

Tuesday Causey-Hatcher owns Tax Tuesday Financial Consulting, a business that helps people with their taxes, but this Christmas she decided to help children with her toy giveaway.

“We just want to pour out to the community and give back here in Metairie,” she said.

She says she got the epiphany that she needed to be a light this holiday season after experiencing dark days of her own.

“I did have some trials this year. I lost my mom, and then had a breast cancer diagnosis, just pulling through that. This is helping me get through my hard times and dark days,” said Causey-Hatcher.

Helping children is what’s in her heart.

“It is helping me big time to do something for someone else. In time, I may need support myself, in what I’ve been through this year. It’s always been in my heart to help others even though I’m going through things myself,” she said.

Her toy giveaway will take place on Friday and is still in need of more toys. At this giveaway, there will be pictures with Santa.

“We all need to come together as a community and take care of each other,” she said.

The toy giveaway is on Friday, Dec. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 4051 Veterans Memorial Blvd. at Tax Tuesday Financial Consulting.

Toys are still being collected. Requested toys include bikes, gift cards, dolls and more toys for boys.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts