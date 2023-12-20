ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A decades-long tradition of lighting bonfires along the levees of Louisiana’s River Parishes will take place once again this Christmas Eve.

Starting around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, tourists and locals alike will stroll (or drive) along River Road to see dozens of bonfires burning, some standing as tall as 30 feet.

Though it’s not clear how the tradition began, it’s local families and organizations that keep the tradition alive each year.

The bonfires will be lit along the Mississippi River at 7 p.m. in St. James and St John the Baptist parishes.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said that from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., contraflow will be in effect.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane heading westbound on River Road. This will start at Church Street and end at Louisiana 54 in Garyville. All traffic heading eastbound on Louisiana 44 will go northbound toward Airline Highway on Louisiana 54.

“We feel this route will increase safety and traffic flow. People planning to attend this event should arrive early, refrain from parking on major surface streets, and use caution when walking along River Road,” said Tregre.

More information about the bonfires can be found on the Louisiana River Parishes website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts