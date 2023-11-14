ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The Algiers Holiday Bonfire and Concert is returning to the Mississippi River for the 2023 holiday season.

Representatives for the Algiers Economic Development Foundation said the event will include live music, more than a dozen food trucks, an art market with more than 30 vendors and a 30-foot custom-built bonfire.

The event will feature live music performances from Kermit Ruffins, the Shades of Praise Interracial Choir and the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy Band.

In addition to food trucks and live music, attendees can purchase a specialty cocktail from Happy Raptor Distilling or beer from Southern Eagle.

The Algiers Holiday Bonfire and Concert will take place on Dec. 2 at 200 Morgan St. from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts