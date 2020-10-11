WGNO Hispanic Heritage Special Episode 103

NEW ORLEANS — WGNO celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a special report highlighting the influence of the Hispanic community on our lives in the New Orleans area and around the country.

In this epsiode, we look into the world of the tango, with local dance instructor Ector Gutierrez.

“The more I understood of the music, the more I liked it,” says Gutierrez, who teaches the tango at NOLATango.net. “And, I wanted other people to feel what I feel, experience what I experience, when I dance.”

Isis Casanova speaks with Que Pasa, the local media company that is giving the Hispanic community a voice in more ways than one.

“Our whole objective is to reach out to a diverse community,” says Brenda Melara, editor-in-chief of the Que Pasa newspaper. “So, we would like the non-Spanish speaking community to learn more about our culture — because it does mainly focus on the Latino culture — but also keep the Latino culture in tune to what is happening in New Orleans because the paper, it focuses on art, culture and entertainment.”

Que Pasa also has a TV show and produces an outdoor festival every year — except this year, due to the coronavirus.

Our stations in the Nexstar Media Group offer stories from around the country, including an old-school lowrider artist in Denver, Mexican folk dancing in Tampa, mariachi in the midwest, and an interview with labor and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta.