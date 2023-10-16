NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LBJ along with Isis Casanova hosted WGNO’s Hispanic Heritage Special inside the Louisiana State Museum’s Cabildo. The place where Louisiana’s association with Spain began.

There simply is no New Orleans without the paramount influence of Spain.

Since 1989, the country has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month but the heritage goes back much further than that. Today, over 63 million Hispanic people call the United States home and enrich the fabric of society with vital contributions.

For close to four decades, starting in 1763, Spain controlled Louisiana, creating a Hispanic legacy that lives and breathes in the food, America’s fight for human rights, and a pulsating declaration of pride.

Watch our WGNO special edition of Moving New Orleans Forward: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage.

