NEW ORLEANS— The band Merengue4-FOUR has made a splash on the New Orleans music scene. The band is led by multi-instrumentalist Fermin Ceballos, whose musical style blends his Dominican roots with local influences.

“My music, I call a fusion. Or, I can say a gumbo,” says Ceballos. “In the Dominican Republic, we call sancocho. It’s a mix. The music is a gumbo and the band, too. It makes sense.”