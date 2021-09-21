Make Chef Aaron Sanchez’s carnitas enchiladas at home

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chef Aaron Sanchez is bringing authentic Mexican food to New Orleans at his downtown restaurant Johnny Sanchez.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he showed us how to make his carnitas enchiladas with one of his rising stars in the kitchen, Saute Chef Camila Arias.

Ingredients:

Carnitas

Chile colorado

Tortillas (Flour or Corn)

Mozzarella cheese

Garnish:

Crema

Cotija cheese

Pickled Red Onions

Green Onions

Directions:

Put carnitas in a mixing bowl.

Add chile colorado and mix.

Place tortillas on a surface.

Add a spoonful of the mix on each tortilla.

Roll tortillas.

Place some chile colorado in the bottom of a pan.

Put the rolled tortillas in the pan.

Add chile colorado on top.

Cover in mozzarella cheese.

Cook in oven until it is ooey, gooey, with some crispy parts on the outside.

Garnish with crema, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, and green onions.