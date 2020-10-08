Ideal Market serves Latino culture to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS— The colors are a dead giveaway and the daily DJ music is part of the experience of the state’s largest grocer that set out to cater to our Latino population.

Ben Castro of Ideal Market says, “The concept is serve the Hispanic Community, but over the years we have been welcomed by the New Orleans community. We carry a full range of Hispanic products, produce that you can’t find anywhere else and of the freshest quality.”

Cashier waits on customer in Ideal Market(WGNO-TV)

There’s also a full bakery, serving up delicious pastries made right in the store.

Our Latino Community is diverse, with members originating from many countries in Central and South America. Ideal has everyone covered with specialty dishes at the lunch counter.

Pastries from bakery in Ideal Market(WGNO-TV)

“You will find foods prepared by the actual people from those countries made the exact way it was made in their country, and it’s proven to be such a winner for us our lunch line extends almost out the door,” said Castro

Customer Kelley Brupbacher said,”I mainly come here for the prickly pear. I have a tortoise, and he loves it. I’m making fajitas tonight so I come for the steak fajita mix and the peppers also.”

Lunch counter in Ideal Market(WGNO-TV)

Whether you’re a native or you’ve moved to our city Ideal hopes to be a food oasis, providing just what you need.

Castro continued,”They’re coming to look for the brands they’re familiar with in their country, and we’re introducing it to the New Orleans community.”>