Hispanic Heritage Special 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and WGNO is celebrating with stories from our Hispanic community. Isis Casanova and LBJ host this special report, featuring the history, food, and music of the Hispanic community in the New Orleans region.

We speak with Chef Aaron Sanchez about his restaurant Johnny Sanchez and how he is helping the next generation of master chefs. We feature the LUNA program from Puentes New Orleans, which is giving local Hispanic artists a place to express themselves. We hear how Jambalaya News changed its focus when it realized that the Spanish-language community need accurate, reliable information. And, we go on a Hispanic food tour of Kenner for a sampling of various Latin American cuisines. We also see how much of the French Quarter is actually Spanish in WGNO’s Hispanic Heritage Special.