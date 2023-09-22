NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — During Hispanic Heritage Month, WGNO is featuring some of the best things Latino culture has to offer in Louisiana.

In our latest Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we’re introducing you to a local socialite who’s left her mark on the New Orleans social scene by bringing people together. Meet Margarita Bergen, “The Socialite.”

Living in New Orleans, you’ve probably met Margarita.

“There are very few people I haven’t met,” she said.

On any given night, you can find Margarita party hopping.

“I take pictures. I eat a little bit, drink a little bit, and then I go on,” she said.

Bergen went on to say, “The reason I’m a socialite is because I believe very strongly in supporting our community.”

That’s why every month since 2005, she hosts a “Roundtable Luncheon” to bring people together.

“I’ve invited all the heads of different cultural organizations,” she said.

Margarita’s very proud of her Hispanic culture. Being from the Dominican Republic, she first came to the United States when she was 16-years old.

“I was introduced to society as Miss Dominican Republic. I was prominent in the New York debutant community,” she said.

She spent many years in New York City before moving to New Orleans to open up an art gallery with her brother, and she’s never looked back.

“I just spent a month in the Dominican Republic, and my body was there, but my mind was here,” she said.

She’s left her mark meeting celebrities and dignitaries along the way.

There have even been rumors that she’s dated a member of the rock band “The Beatles.”

“Oh, that’s not true. I used to see John Lennon and Yoko Ono all the time in New York,” she said.

“Sofia Vergara came to my house for my 50th birthday party,” she said.

Bergen’s met countless celebrities and leaders including former President Jimmy Carter, former President Ronald Reagan, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Rita Moreno, Tony Bennett and many more.

One thing you’ll notice about Margarita is she always dresses to impress, even owning 300 hats. It must be noted she’s served as Queen of many parades, including Krewe of Cork and the Joan of Arc parade.

“When you’re a queen, you’re always a queen,” she said.

At 77-years old, her crowning achievement she feels is, “my personality, it doesn’t age. Just gets better like a great red wine.”

“With a name like Margarita, it just brings happiness,” she said.

And once you’ve met Margarita, it is a memory that will stir in your mind and you just won’t shake.

“They can say, ‘I met Margarita Bergen.’ They don’t forget me,” she said.

Margarita was even invited to the White House by former President Ronald Reagan to take part in the very first Hispanic Heritage Week, which is now known as Hispanic Heritage Month.

She’s met several presidents, but there’s still one she still wants to meet and that’s former President Barack Obama.

