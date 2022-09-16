NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Music and dance are part of every culture. In honor of hispanic heritage month, WGNO Anchor Tamica Lee went on a field trip in the city to learn one of Cuba’s oldest dancing traditions at Dile Que NOLA.

Dile Que NOLA is a Louisiana non-profit corporation dedicated to the dissemination and preservation of Cuban culture in New Orleans. “Dile que means, tell them. Dile que no is also one of the main steps in cuban casino, which we are dancing today,” said Nicole Goldin the founder of the non-profit.

Goldin explained the difference between salsa and cuban casino. “Salsa is more of a musical movement that started in the 1970’s. Casino started in 1950’s, in Cuba,” said Goldin.

Nicole started dancing in 2007, in her native city of Lima Peru. After moving to New Orleans herself, along with a group of women, created the non-profit for hundreds of rhythm enthusiasts.

As a professional choreographer WGNO Tamica Lee was up for the challenge. Nicole and Kevin, started her out with the basic steps, but it wasn’t long before Tamicas dancer instincts, took over and was dancing cuban casino.

“Men lead, men follow, women lead, women follow. Its very interactive in our classes,” said Nicole.

