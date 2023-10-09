NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — She’s not your typical DJ. She doesn’t scream in the mic, nor does she do social media selfies. What she does give you, is the time.

“The time is 12:45 and you are listening to WWOZ,” said Yolanda Estrada.

Every hour on the hour, her calming voice swaddled you, as she introduced you to music long forgotten.

“I listen to the music that my mom used to sing and dance to when the radio was playing. My husband had a business,” said Estrada.

That business she and her husband owned was a musical Latina, a popular record store on Magazine Street in New Orleans that opened its doors in the late 1960s.

“I decided to come be a DJ because somebody from the radio station came to see me. I was hesitant. I didn’t want to come but my husband pushed me,” said Estrada.

Over the years, she has gained a national following with WWOZ. Popularity aside, even Estrada can’t believe she’s been volunteering for over 31 years.

“People say things like, ‘I have been listening to you since I was in high school’,” said Estrada.

Friends have come and gone and soon this culture bearer will be saying goodbye too.

“I’m going to be retiring soon. Maybe you can do it!” said Estrada.

