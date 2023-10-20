GOP Speaker nominee Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Friday said he would try again to break the two-week-long Speaker stalemate that has plunged the chamber into chaos.

“Our plan this weekend is to get a Speaker elected to the House of Representatives as soon as possible so we can help the American people,” Jordan said when asked what his plan is for the weekend.

The Ohio Republican scrapped plans to hold a third vote on his bid Thursday after opponents came out of a meeting saying they would maintain their resistance to him and at least two lawmakers who voted for him previously said they would switch their votes.

Jordan lost 20 and 22 Republican votes on the first two ballots, respectively.

The Republican conference on Thursday also swatted down a proposal to temporarily empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), which was viewed by many as a last-ditch way to resume business in the House as the Speaker race continues behind the scenes.

The House is scheduled to reconvene at 10 a.m.

