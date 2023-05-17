House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is urging every member of his caucus to get behind the effort to force a vote on lifting the debt ceiling, arguing that unanimity among the minority Democrats will maximize the pressure on GOP leaders to move the legislation quickly.

Democrats intend to introduce a procedural resolution, known as a discharge petition, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, which would force a vote on a debt limit hike even over the objections of the GOP leaders who control the lower chamber.

Jeffries, in a letter to caucus members Wednesday morning, said he’s hopeful that bipartisan negotiators can reach an agreement that precludes the need for such a strategy. But absent that, he says the discharge petition might be the best chance to avoid an economy-crippling default, and he’s calling on all Democrats to endorse it.

“I am hopeful that a real pathway exists to find an acceptable, bipartisan resolution that prevents a default. However, given the impending June 1 deadline and urgency of the moment, it is important that all legislative options be pursued in the event that no agreement is reached,” Jeffries wrote.

“It is imperative,” he added, “that Members make every effort to sign the discharge petition today.”

DEVELOPING.