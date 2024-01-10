Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis came out swinging in their first one-on-one match-up on CNN’s debate stage in Des Moines, Iowa, while former President Trump counter-programmed with a Fox News town hall in Des Moines.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suspended his GOP presidential campaign just hours before the dueling events, raising the stakes for Haley and DeSantis as they vie to be the top alternative to Trump ahead of next week’s Iowa caucuses.

CNN anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper are moderating the night’s debate at Drake University, and Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are moderating Trump’s town hall.

Here’s where candidates stand in Iowa, from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill.

Follow along below for live updates from both events throughout the evening.

Some highlights so far:

DeSantis, Haley split on support for Ukraine.

Trump predicts a stock market crash if he loses against Biden.

Trump agreed it was “right” that political violence is unacceptable but did not address the spike in such action during his term.