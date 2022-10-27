President Biden zoomed behind the wheel of a classic Corvette, hitting 118 mph as he competed in a drag race in an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” that aired Wednesday night.

Biden, 79, packed into a 1967 Corvette Stingray with a 350 horsepower, a classic car that was a wedding gift from his father.

“I was getting married in August of ’67. My dad didn’t have a lot of money but he ran the largest Chevrolet dealership in the state for years,” he said. “So, there’s 75 people outside the dealership. We pull up, they spread. My dad says, ‘This is my wedding gift.'”

Biden buckled in for the race at a Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, Md., against Michael Powell, the son of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Powell, behind the wheel of a 2015 Corvette Stingray with 455 horsepower, had a slight advantage against the president after beating him off the line.

But Biden hung in close as he clocked in at 118 mph, coming in not far behind Powell as they rolled to a stop.

“I am in so much trouble,” Leno joked after Biden completed the race. “Uh oh, here comes the Secret Service.”

Powell’s victory settles a score between Biden and the late Colin Powell after they raced against each other in season two of “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The 2016 drag race ended in a Biden win.

Biden, a known car enthusiast, appeared on the CNBC show to promote electric vehicles (EVs), which were a major part of the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August.

The legislation includes new incentives to encourage the use of EVs, with the federal government rolling out more charging stations and tax credits for the purchase of the eco-friendly cars.

Biden also drove an electrified 1978 Ford F100 truck, which he said was “quiet as hell” and smooth to drive.

The president also discussed the importance of EVs, calling it an “answer” to the financial security of automobile companies and a chance to do “something good.”

“This is the only time you get to drive,” Leno remarked.

“Yeah, it is,” Biden replied. “It’s the God’s truth, and I miss it.”