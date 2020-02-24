Black History Month: the Hidden History of New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Black History Month, we are honoring the contributions of African Americans to the story of the Greater New Orleans region.

From civil rights icon and chef Leah Chase, who was as influential in the community as in the kitchen, to Dave Dennis, who recounts the role of New Orleans in his struggle for justice, and the unsolved murder of Sheriff's Deputy Oneal Moore and how his family is still dealing with the tragedy.

We hear how "wade-ins" integrated the beaches of Biloxi and experience the National Civil Rights Museum through the eyes of the next generation.

It is the Hidden History of New Orleans.