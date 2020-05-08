Help The Community: Donate Food Items At Langenstein’s In May

In conjuntion with community partners Second Harvest Food Bank and Langenstein’s, WGNO-TV is collecting food items in the month of May for those who desperately need them. Please donate food items at drop off bins at any of the Langenstein’s locations listed below. Items high in demand include canned fruits and vegetables, grits, oatmeal, peanut butter, chili, soups, pasta, rice, toiletries and beans. You can also donate at the register by adding money to your bill which will go directly to Second Harvest. Questions? Please reach out to Jeff Funk at (504) 569-0909.
Langenstein’s Oakridge Place Shopping Center 800 Metairie Rd G, Metairie, LA 70005 (504) 831-6682
Langenstein’s 122 Sauve Rd #1934, River Ridge, LA 70123 (504) 739-1000
Langenstein’s 1330 Arabella St, New Orleans, LA 70115 (504) 899-9283