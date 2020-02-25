Grab the Mic: Should tandem floats be banned?

Grab The Mic

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

NEW ORLEANS - This Carnival season has seen multiple deaths involving tandem floats.

We decided to ask our viewers if they think tandem floats should be banned from Mardi Gras parades.

This is what they said during Grab the Mic at 10 P.M.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News