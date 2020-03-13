Grab the Mic: How are you dealing with the coronavirus?

NEW ORLEANS – The sheer amount of information coming out about the Covid-19 coronavirus and how the pandemic is being handled can be overwhelming. We asked our viewers how they are dealing with the coronavirus.
Here’s what they said!
by: Matt CallahanPosted: / Updated:
NEW ORLEANS – The sheer amount of information coming out about the Covid-19 coronavirus and how the pandemic is being handled can be overwhelming. We asked our viewers how they are dealing with the coronavirus.
Here’s what they said!