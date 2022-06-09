NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Try some amazing wine and food at the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (NOWFE). This experience showcases some of the best wines from around the world…paired with some of the best bites in the Crescent City. The event runs through Sunday, June 12th in New Orleans. Purchase tickets here.

Celebrate the grand opening of the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in the heart of the Warehouse District in New Orleans! Although the museum opened a year ago, it finally will have the grand opening we’ve always dreamed of. The weekend is jam packed with fun events for the whole family in support of the southern Jewish experience.

Jam out to some live Cajun and Zydeco music this weekend at the Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival in New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong Park. The festival will celebrate the rich culture of Southwest Louisiana with a special emphasis on distinct two-step beats and, of course, classic seafood that’s spiced to the max. Best of all, admission to the event is free.

Check out this weekend’s French Market District’s 36th Annual Creole Tomato Festival! Get a taste of the local harvest of the festival’s namesake or try some signature Creole tomato-based dishes with a Creole tomato Bloody Mary on the side! The festival will have a range of food vendors plus live music.

The fun doesn’t have to end just because the weekend is over: join us this coming Wednesday night June 15th from 5-7pm at The Virgin Hotels in New Orleans for the Neptunia Gin Mix-Off Finals Party.

