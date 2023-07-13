NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

New Orleans is an international city, made up of cultures from around the world. Each group brings their unique heritage, and this weekend includes events with French, Spanish, and even Transylvanian themes. Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks!

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, have you ever seen the dark side of the moon? Let the Jefferson Performing Arts Center illuminate it for you this Thursday with one of England’s great rock bands at The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular. Experience Pink Floyd’s hits in a new way with cutting-edge lasers and video effects. Tickets are on sale now for the event starting at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate all things French this Friday evening at Bastille Day Fête, the annual French festival featuring delicious French food, live music, and activities for all ages. Channel your favorite French character and compete in their costume contest! Bastille Day Fête will take place at 1519 Jackson Ave. from 6 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Next, there’s no reason to goto Spain for their Running of the Bulls – stay in town for San Fermin in Nueva Orleans. This fun event is a play on the party in Pamplona. It kicks off tomorrow evening at The Howlin Wolf, before Saturday morning’s big event–The Running of The Bulls. close out the weekend with a Spanish brunch on Sunday.

Finally, on Sunday experience the occult of Transylvania at the New Orleans Vampire Cafe. Don your fanciest hat for a magical afternoon of High Tea, complete champagne cocktails, tasty bites, and more. Peer into the future by reading your tea leaves, then take the teacup home as a souvenir. secure your spot now before this high tea sells out.

