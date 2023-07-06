NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

When July brings heat and humidity, it’s time to head indoors! Our recommendations include great theater, live rock, monster trucks and delicious Italian fare: Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, starting tonight and running through the weekend, see the classic Little Shop of Horrors come to life on stage at Tulane’s Summer Lyric Theatre. The musical about love and Venus Fly Traps is great fun for the entire family. Tulane Summer Lyric features the best of the region’s musical talents, and Little Shop of Horrors is sure to knock your socks off.

Next, Alternative-rock band Paramore will bring their “Misery Business” tour tonight to the Smoothie King Center. Paramore is performing songs from their latest album This Is Why as well as other familiar hits. Get your tickets now for the concert, with opening acts Foals and The Linda Lindas, before the show sells out.

On Saturday, jam out with monster trucks at Monster Jam. Driving into the Caesars Superdome, Monster Jam will feature a full day of fun, starting with the Pit Party at 2:30 p.m. Arrive early for exclusive giveaways and more at Monster Jam Trackside, immediately followed by the races featuring Grave Digger and all your favorites.

Finally, listen to soothing New Orleans jazz while enjoying an Italian brunch at Josephine Estelle. Every Sunday in July, local guitar duo Or Shovaly Plus serenades patrons with jazz-funk and from 11 am – 2 pm. Enjoy a Southern-Italian fusion brunch with a wide selection of spirits and coffees in a cozy, grand environment.

