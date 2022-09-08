NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Support New Orleans’ local theatre scene with the Crescent City Stage Company’s first play – Pantomime. Set in the Caribbean island of Tobago, the play uses fast-paced comedy and dark humor to examine power dynamics and the effects of colonialism. The play opens tonight and will run through September 25th at Loyola University’s Marquette Theater.

For more great entertainment, have a jamming good time in Slidell at the Cutting Edge Theater’s production of Rock of Ages…with performances at 8 pm every Friday and Saturday starting tomorrow through October 1st. The musical is a love letter to rock ‘n’ roll and features some of the greatest rock song of the ‘80s like “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

The body is a canvas, and you can see wonderful pieces of body art this weekend at the 4th Annual New Orleans Tattoo Arts Festival. Taking place at the Morial Convention Center, attendees will be able to meet with, and even get tattoos from, some of the world’s most talented artists. Admission is $20 and children 12 and under can enter for free.

For a great weekend getaway, head out to Port Allen to take part in this year’s Oldies but Goodies Fest. Be sure to come hungry – on Saturday there will be a BCA Championship BBQ Cook-Off, where cooks from all over the South will battle it out for top barbecue honors. On Sunday attendees can enjoy live music, an antique car show, and more..

