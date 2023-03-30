NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Theater fans: prepare for a spine-tingling experience as Stephen King’s novel, Misery, comes to life on stage. It’s an unforgettable theatrical journey as we follow the story of novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued by his number one fan after a car accident. Don’t miss JPAS’ Misery at the Westwego Cultural Center, running from tonight through Sunday.

Next, head this Saturday evening to the Cajun Ballroom in the Audubon Zoo for “Shell-a-Bration” – a night of celebration for coastal restoration that includes live music by Sweet Crude, fresh Gulf oysters, door prizes, and more. Celebrate the success of the Oyster Shell Recycling Program by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.

For a super spring festival, get ready for GatesFest. Hosted by the Jewish Community Day School, GatesFest is this Sunday from noon to 7 pm at 4000 W. Esplanade Av. in Metairie. the live music festival will feature music by Marc Broussard, Cowboy Mouth, and others…as well as family-friendly activities, great food, and more.

Finally this Sunday evening at JPAC, step into the magical world of Cinderella and experience the beloved fairy tale like never before! This visually stunning production is a part of the World Ballet Series and is brought to life by a cast of 40 professional ballet dancers…featuring richly detailed, hand-crafted sets and over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes.

