With daylight savings ending, the nights are getting longer…but that doesn’t mean that the entertainment ends. Get ready for inspiring theater, opera, art, and even a fun fall festival! Here are Where Y’at’s weekend picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, opening tonight, The Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the play Looped at the Westwego Cultural Center, as one of Hollywood’s favorite “bad girls” entertains the crowd with her stories, insults, and secrets. The play, showing through the 19th, may not be suitable for some audiences.

Next, don’t miss the New Orleans Opera’s production of Blue, tomorrow night and Sunday afternoon, at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre. This opera, about a Black family in Harlem, is inspired by contemporary events and Black literature. Both performances will feature a post-show talkback.

Destrehan Plantation’s 51st Annual Fall Festival will take place this Saturday and Sunday. Craft vendors from throughout the U.S. will be showcasing their handmade items. For children’s activities, there will be pony rides and more. Enjoy great food, as well as live entertainment, at the festival’s picnic area.

Finally, the free Three Rivers Art Fest in historic downtown Covington will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get a head start on holiday shopping – this event will include over 200 artists displaying ceramics, paintings, and more at booths lining both sides of Columbia Street.

