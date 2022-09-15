NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Some of this weekend’s events include:

Enjoy the sassy musical Sweet Potato Queens at Westwego’s Teatro Wego…Opening tomorrow night and showing through October 2nd. Put on by the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, the feisty musical tells the story of Jill and her friends. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings with Sunday matinees.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tomorrow evening at Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria’s annual Fiesta Fest Friday. The free fest will take place at all three Felipe’s locations and will honor Latino culture with live music from Vivaz and others, tasty cuisine, and refreshing margaritas.

Continue the party on Saturday at the French Market with the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The event is free to attend and will include Latino food booths, live music from by performers from different Latin American countries like Honduras and Cuba, and much more.

Beer lovers won’t want to miss Brewstock Homebrew at the Deutsches Haus this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets feature unlimited samplings over 100 different beers as well as a custom printed glass. Guests will be able to vote on which beer and which designed booth is the “Best of the Fest.”

To find more ideas on things to do this weekend, visit WhereYat.com.

