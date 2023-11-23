NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy your day while giving thanks and feasting on your Turkey Day favorites. Then get ready for some fun, later today, as well as over this holiday weekend! Here are Where Y’at’s picks:

Some of this weekend’s events include:

First, grab your best hat: the Fair Grounds Thanksgiving Classic starts today at noon. Admission is free, and Clubhouse Admission is available and includes preferred viewing. There are also packages that feature a delicious Thanksgiving buffet and more. Doors open at 11am.

Next, get ready to dance off that Thanksgiving stuffing: head tonight to the Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta Hotel to see the New Orleans brass and Washington, D.C., go-go fusion band: The Brass-a-Holics. Showtime is 7:30 p.m

Looking for something to do with out-of-town visitors? Then visit the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond to experience the medieval “Village of Albright”. With more than 600 entertainers, educational demonstrations, and talented artisans, Ren Fest is a super spot for holiday shopping and fun.

Finally, get ready to cheer on the black and gold! Head over to The Jimani on Sunday for a watch party to see the Saints battle the hated Atlanta Falcons. Located in the French Quarter, The Jimani is the perfect spot to enjoy the game, with multiple TVs and delicious food!

Just in time for tomorrow’s Black Friday shopping, grab the new Holiday issue of Where Y’at at coffee shops, restaurants, and retail outlets all over town! Or read it now by visiting WhereYat.com and clicking on “Latest Issue!”

