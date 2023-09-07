NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

First, starting tomorrow and running through Sunday, it’s the 5 th Annual Tattoo Arts Festival at the Convention Center. Meet famous tattooers seen on “Ink Master”, international guest artists, and other entertainment. If you’ve been thinking about getting a tattoo, or know someone who is, then this Festival is for you.

Next, JPAS' new musical production "The View Upstairs" is running from tomorrow night through September 18 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Step back in time to 1973 as the patrons of The UpStairs Lounge help a modern-day millennial re-evaluate his concepts of love and freedom.

Revisit the “good ol’ days” this weekend at the free Oldies But Goodies Fest at the West Baton Rouge Conference Center. There’ll be great live music to dance to, an antique car show, and The BCA State Championship Barbecue, where teams serve up tasty bites while competing for cash prizes.

Finally, Coheed and Cambria will rock the Filmore on Sunday night. With a musical career spanning decades, their performance promises to blend storytelling and intricate musicality. Fans can expect a dynamic show highlighting hits from various stages of the band’s illustrious career.

